Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.75.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,212,724.46. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $528.99 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.15 and a 1-year high of $559.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

