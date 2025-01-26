Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.70 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

