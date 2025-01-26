Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

