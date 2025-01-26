Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,938,000 after buying an additional 1,078,926 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after buying an additional 982,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,580,000 after buying an additional 972,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

EL opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.46, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.