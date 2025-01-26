Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 350,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 206.5% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 260,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 175,698 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

