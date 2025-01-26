Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

