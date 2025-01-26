BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $15,390,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

BMEZ opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

