Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,764.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,028.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,406.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

