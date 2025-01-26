Breakwater Capital Group Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.02.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $236.40. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

