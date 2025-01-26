Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $95.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.2 %

EAT stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,330,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $2,273,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

