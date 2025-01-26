Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Shares of BC opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

