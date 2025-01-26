Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,427 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

