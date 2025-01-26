Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

