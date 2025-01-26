Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 9,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 12,827 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEC shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

