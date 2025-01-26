Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 485,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,441,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 189.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,837,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

