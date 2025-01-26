CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $190,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in CEMEX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,014,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CEMEX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,889,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 807,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CEMEX by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,343,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 426,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.49.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMEX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.