Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

