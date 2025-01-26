Citigroup Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $207.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $209.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Boeing stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $214.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

