Citigroup Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CSX by 43.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

