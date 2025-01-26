Commons Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commons Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $170.90 and a 52 week high of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.