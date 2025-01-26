Commons Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commons Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
