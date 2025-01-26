Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corning by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

