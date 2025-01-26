Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $99,869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 267.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after purchasing an additional 815,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after purchasing an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 176.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 934,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,954,000 after purchasing an additional 596,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Corteva stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

