Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1,051.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,824,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 78.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,883,000 after buying an additional 158,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $181.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.15. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

