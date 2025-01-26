Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,914,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 144,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Boston Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

