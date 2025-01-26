Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 37.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Investec cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.96%. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

