Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 81 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 251.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

