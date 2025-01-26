Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 252.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

MAA opened at $148.38 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 136.79%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.