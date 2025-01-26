Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total value of $93,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,582.36. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of ENSG opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

