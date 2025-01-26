Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $218.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

