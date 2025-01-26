Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Devon Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,860,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

