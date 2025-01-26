Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQT opened at $53.78 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

