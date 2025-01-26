Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1,473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.36.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,300,656.96. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,129,483. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $274.25 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 318.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

