Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 454.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $250.09 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.95 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

