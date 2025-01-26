Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

