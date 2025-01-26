Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $46,576,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 489,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

