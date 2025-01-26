Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $675,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

