Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 3.4 %

FSLR opened at $168.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

