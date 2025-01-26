Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 100.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Aramark by 112.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

