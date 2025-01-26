Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $725,000 Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 152,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

