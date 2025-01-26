Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $737,000 Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $432.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

