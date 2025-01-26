Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 319.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $494.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.10.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.