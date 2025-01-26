Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.41. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.51 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.