Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,689 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after buying an additional 439,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,135,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $173.26 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.93 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

