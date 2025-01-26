Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 155.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.5% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,330. This represents a 76.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,866 shares of company stock worth $5,205,311. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

EXP stock opened at $262.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.27 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $325.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.89.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

