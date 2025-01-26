Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $344.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.76 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

