Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. State Street Corp raised its position in Avantor by 58.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Avantor by 653.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Avantor by 557.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 146.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,018 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

