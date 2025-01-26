Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $556,000 Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 92,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 329,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $38.76 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $122,617.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,771.30. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,779,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,202 shares of company stock worth $5,061,558. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.