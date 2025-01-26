Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,667 shares of company stock worth $6,674,554. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMED stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

