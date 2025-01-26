Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.03 and a 200 day moving average of $327.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.13, for a total value of $40,371.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,788,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,027,765.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,661 shares of company stock worth $17,723,744 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

