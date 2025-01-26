Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,116,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,477,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 330,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

